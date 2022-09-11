Flood-displaced people get shelter in 500 tents at Tanbo Goth, says Commissioner

HYDERABAD – The Divisional Administration of Hyderabad and the Hyderabad Range police have set up a Tent Village spread over 550 acres in Tanbo Goth near Gulshan-e-Shahbaz scheme along the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district.

The Tent Village’s Manager Samad Mallah informed here on Saturday that the village had been divided into 16 zones, each headed by a separate administrative official dubbed as Madadgar.

He said Madadgar would be responsible to hearing demands and complaints of the temporary residents of the tents in their respective zones. According to him, the non-governmental organizations and the well-off people could also distribute the relief items among the displaced people at the village.

He apprised that the head of each of the family living in the tents were given a token after which they were transported in the police buses to a place from where they were provided 15-day ration bags and water. He told that a free medical camp had also been set up at the village where ambulances had also been stationed. The manager told that an NGO was also providing two times meal to the people at the village, adding soon a school would also be set up at the village.

Meanwhile, a team of Sindh’s anti-corruption department has been formed to ensure transparency in distribution of relief goods among flood victims.

According to a notification issued by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE), a four-member body headed by deputy director ACE Jamshoro Javed Ahmed has been formed and he would be assisted by officials from Sukkur, Hyderabad and Tando Allahyar. The committee will oversee distribution of relief goods among the flood affectees and will prepare a report in this regard within three days. “The report will carry details of how much aid was distributed and the name responsible for it in each district,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also announced that the federal government will get Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund audited by Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a private audit firm of global standing to ensure transparency.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: “As per my commitment to ensuring transparency, the Government has decided to get PM Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR and a private audit firm of global standing.” “They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent.” He further said that the audit reports will be made public.

| Anti-Graft body to oversee aid distribution among flood victims