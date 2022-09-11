Girls outshine boys in SSC Part-II General Group by securing all three top positions

KARACHI – Girls outshined boys in General Group by securing all three top positions in the annual examinations-2022 for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II while a boy in Science Group clinched the first position and two female candidates the second and third positions.

In the special category, students of Absa School and College bagged all three top positions, according to the result of matriculation announced by the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK). In Science Group, Abdur Rehman of the Islamic Institute of Education stood first with a percentage of 97.54 by obtaining 1,073 marks out of a total of 1,100. Rabia Imran Chabra of Al-Badar Secondary School Gulshan-i-Iqbal stood second with a percentage of 97.18 by securing 1,069 marks. The third position was shared by Alizah Samdani of St Joseph’s Convent High School and Rameen Zubaida of Federal Secondary School with a percentage of 97 by scoring 1,067 marks.

According to the results, total candidates who registered in Science Group were 152,175, including 81,610 boys and 70,565 girls, while 150,944 appeared in the examination. Of them total 121,331 candidates passed, including 62,924 boys and 58,407 girls.

In General Group (regular/private), Midhat Mohammed Aslam of Bagh-i-Halar Girls Secondary School secured the first place with 90pc marks i.e. 1,012 marks out of 1,100. Hafiza Minhaal Ajaz of True Guide Grammar Secondary School attained the second position with 1,008 marks, or 91.63pc while Hiba Zia of Citizens Secondary Girls School grabbed the third place with 1,004 marks and a 91.27pc.

In the special students’ category, Kamal Kumar stood first with 999 marks and a percentage of 90.8, Maryam Aziz second with 979 marks and a percentage of 89 and Farah Israr Ahmed third with 977 marks and a percentage of 88.8 — all from Absa school.