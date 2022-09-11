Govt launches 1122 Sindh Emergency Services in Hyderabad

KARACHI – The Sindh Health Department has officially launched 12 state of the art, fully equipped Emergency Ambulances in the Hyderabad district as part of Rescue 1122 Sindh Emergency Services. The emergency ambulances are to be operated by Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS) expanding the operations that they had already been providing to the city with two ambulances, in addition to those operated in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, and Larkana. This service is and will remain free of charge. During COVID-19, a temporary set up was established by SIEHS at the request of the health department, which has been operating with two ambulances in Hyderabad since 21st November, 2020. The services continued even after Covid-19 cases declined and to date, SIEHS emergency ambulances have provided medical assistance to over 5000 people with 2543 hospital-to-hospital transfers, 1076 home-to-hospital transfers, 308 roadside-to-hospital transfers, 637 first-aid cases, and 457 other cases. The services were provided to 2436 male patients, 1720 female patients, and 865 children. The emergency cases were categorized as 26% life threatening cases, 65% serious cases, and 9% low-level emergencies. This expansion of the emergency ambulances has not only provided quality pre-hospital emergency services to those in need in the district of Hyderabad but also employment opportunities to technically trained residents of Hyderabad district, ensuring improved quality of life. The service can be accessed simply by dialing the toll-free number 1122 from any cell phone/Landline, in the event of a life-threatening or serious medical emergency.

The Health Department, Government of Sindh, plans to continue expanding Emergency Ambulance services operated by SIEHS in other districts of Sindh in the coming months so that every person in need of emergency pre-hospital care can avail it, free of charge.