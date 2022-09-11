News Desk

Govt trying for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Pervaiz Elahi

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said that the government is trying for early rehabilitation of flood victims.

CM Punjab called on the former Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Sahi on Sunday. In the meeting, Pervaiz Elahi mentioned that the philanthropists are depositing funds in the CM’s Flood Relief and he appreciated their spirit for participating in the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Further talking about the measures taken by Punjab government to support people in such difficult times, he said medical camps have been set up in the flood-affected areas to prevent epidemics and provide medical facilities to flood affectees.

