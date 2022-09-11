Govt working to downward revise economic targets after floods

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is working to downward revise the economic targets for the current fiscal year following the devastating floods in different parts of the country.

Although the government has yet to release the exact numbers of losses due to the floods but top officials are claiming that losses could be in the range of $15 to $20 billion. The losses are much higher than the initial estimates of $10 to $12 billion. An official of the ministry of finance said that the government is working to downward revise the economic targets including GDP, agriculture, budget deficit, tax collection and others.

Recent floods driven by exceptionally heavy monsoon rains have reduced the potential output of both main and minor Kharif crops, thereby tempering the positive outlook of the agricultural sector. The government had set GDP growth at 5 percent for 2022-23. However, the initial estimates suggest that GDP growth would remain in the range of 2 to 3 or even less after the unprecedented floods in the country. Similarly, growth target of agriculture, 3.9 percent, would also be missed in the ongoing financial year. The floods have almost destroyed the crops of sugarcane, rice, cotton, maize, vegetables and fruits, which would make it difficult to achieve agriculture target of 3.9 percent during the year 2022-23. Crops have been destroyed in 8.25 million acres. Finance Minister had already said that the government would have to import cotton worth of $1 to $2 billion.

The floods have also destroyed the livestock sector. Similarly, according to the official, the budget deficit is also expected to widen following the floods. He informed that expenditures would increase, as there will be a need of exceptional funding for rehabilitation of flood affected areas. Meanwhile, the tax collection could also get affected. The government had committed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to curtail the country’s budget deficit at 4.9 percent of GDP and achieving tax collection target of Rs7.4 trillion during the current fiscal year.

The government is likely to cut the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to bridge the expenditures. Under the plan, the fast moving, important and new PSDP projects are likely to be exempted from the cut while the slow moving and less important projects will face the brunt. Funds could be surrendered to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief fund, Finance Division or to Accountant General.

Quoting a preliminary report on floods damages assessment, the official informed that the government would also miss exports and imports targets thus trade deficit would widen in the ongoing financial year. The country would have to import wheat, cotton, sugarcane and others to fulfill the domestic needs in the coming months. The government would share the report of damage assessment with the IMF after finalization it. It is worth mentioning here that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had already held a video conference with the IMF and discussed the latest macroeconomic indicators, including flood-related losses.