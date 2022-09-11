Gushing waters continue breaching Sindh canals

The occurrence of breaches in Sindh canals continues as the torrents of gushing waters show no signs of abating on Sunday.

As per the official sources, a 50-foot wide breach has occurred in Pir Shakh Canal in Dadu which poses a flooding threat to the city.

It is learnt that even after organising breaches in Manchhar Lake, the water pressure has not yet receded in the Sindh canals.

A torrent of floodwater has entered Bhan Saeed Abad, and there is water everywhere in Sehwan too.

At least 200,000 people have been affected by the flood. Many areas including Wahar Union Council and Bobak have been submerged.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a visit to the flood affected areas in Dadu. He said that he had visited all the flood affected areas of Pakistan, adding that Dadu was destructed by floods the most.

“Manchhar Lake and Hamal Lake have met. The rescue and relief operations are underway,” he stated.

“The international community is aiding us. Currently, our brothers are in distress, and they should be helped,” he added.

Meanwhile, the situation in Qambar Shahdadkot district has turned from worse from bad.

On the one hand, diseases are spreading due to floods, on the other hand, the staff including doctors of the Health Department are off duty.

The district health officer (DHO) has sent a report to the Hyderabad director general health for an action against the absent doctors and other staff of various hospitals of the district.

According to the DHO’s report, as many as 60 employees including doctors and lower staff are absent from duty.

He said in his report that despite the emergency situation in the district, the medical staff was found absent from duty.

“A staff of 20 employees, including doctors, was absent from duty in Qambar,” he said.

“A staff of 10 employees, including doctors, was found absent from duty in Shahdadkot,” he added.

“17 employees including doctors were found absent from duty in Mirokhan tehsil,” he stated.

“13 employees including doctors were found absent from duty in the hospital of Wara tehsil,” he complained.

“Departmental action will be taken against the absent staff,” he declared.

In Khairpur Nathan Shah, a flood-hit youth died due to hunger. He had been hungry and thirsty for two days in the Sita Road area.

“There was neither ration nor clean drinking water. When he went to take ration, he faced baton charge. His condition worsened due to hunger and thirst,” decried the mother of the deceased youth.

“When he was taken to a hospital, there was no doctor or a staff and he had to die in agony,” she complained.

It is to be noted here that the number of people who died due to floods in different areas of Khairpur Nathan Shah has increased to 11.

The lives of hundreds of people are at risk due to lack of relief activities.

The rescuers on Sunday fished out body of person drowned in a flood torrent in Muzaffarabad.

Reportedly, five friends who came to Muzaffarabad for holidays last month were drowned in floodwater. The rescuers found dead bodies of two men, but three were missing.

On Sunday, they found another body identified as Zubair.

Zubair’s brother Umair was also drowned in the flood water.

Officials sent dead body of Zubair to his native village Nadoki in Narowal.

The rescuers have yet to find two more friends drowned in Muzaffarbad.