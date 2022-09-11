Agencies

Humans from all over world benefitting from teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

LAHORE    –   Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that humans from all over the world are benefiting from the teachings of the great Sufi Saint Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). He said this while addressing at International conference on Mysticism on Saturday. Adviser said, “Teachings of all the Sufi saints emphasise on respecting humanity.” He said that holding of such conferences was highly important to deal with different challenges like sectarianism etc. It was imperative to follow the teachings of Sufi saints in letter and spirit to establish peaceful society.

He congratulated the administration of Auqaf department for organising the conference.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Erratic climate change threatening nations across globe: Pak envoy

Business

Petroleum dealers reject proposed deregulation of petroleum prices

Business

Economy continues to face serious dollar crisis despite IMF programme resumption

Lahore

Rescuers mark World First Aid Day

Business

Govt working to downward revise economic targets after floods

Business

Farmers advised to prepare lands for canola cultivation from mid September

Business

RDA inflows reach $5 billion mark in 24 months

Lahore

Governor urges political leadership to work for rehabilitation of flood affectees

Business

Miftah for creating conducive environment for businesses

Business

Pakistan’s exports to Latin American countries show significant surge

1 of 10,183

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More