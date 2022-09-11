Huraira, Haseebullah half-centuries script Northern, Balochistan wins

Lahore – The Multan leg of the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 kicked off with a scintillating contest between Northern and Sindh as the former sealed the thriller by one run on the last ball of the match with a run out.

Mohammad Huraira played a brilliant innings of 86 in Northern’s one-run win over Sindh. The opener scored his runs at a quick pace, smashing 13 fours and a six in his 52-ball innings. Player of the match Huraira put a 132-run first wicket partnership with Nasir Nawaz, who missed a half-century by only 3 runs as he was dismissed by Anwar Ali in the 14th over.

Umar Amin played a cameo of 10-ball 21 not out (3 fours) to lift his team to 190-4. Zeeshan Malik provided his captain the desired support by spanking 2 sixes and a four in his 9-ball 19 not out. Captain Saud Shakeel led his team’s reply with a breezy 43-ball 70 – hitting 9 fours and a six – and stitched a 60-run partnership for the third wicket with Omair Bin Yousuf (20 off 19). Sarfaraz Ahmed provided impetus with his 13-bal 23 (2 fours and a six) down the order.

Sindh required 14 off the last six with Anwar Ali and Danish Aziz at the crease. Anwar Ali was dismissed on the third ball after hitting Usman Shinwari for a six on the previous ball. The equation finally came down to three off one and it ended with Faraz Ali’s run out as he looked to complete the second and take his team into the Super Over.

Central Punjab won only one of their five matches in Rawalpindi and must have hoped for a change of fortunes in Multan, but their Multan leg got off with a demolishing 7-wicket defeat to Balochistan with Haseebullah’s 72 overhauling 170-run target with an over spare.

Player of the match Haseebullah struck 7 fours and 3 sixes in his 53-ball knock and provided a brilliant start to the run chase with a 96-run partnership with Asad Shafiq, who was another batter in the day to miss out a half-century by 3 runs. Asad made 47 in 34 (4 fours and a six). Abdul Wahid Bangalzai played a blinder smashing 46 not out as Balochistan closed the chase with ease.

Amad Butt took four wickets for 30 runs when Central Punjab elected to bat. Shoaib Malik made his experience count, top-scoring with 44 off 30 (4 fours). Aamer Yamin was the next best performer in the innings with 37 off 24 (5 fours and a six). Central Punjab had made 169 for nine.

Scores in brief

Northern 190-4, 20 overs (M Huraira 86, Nasir Nawaz 47) beat Sindh 189-7, 20 overs (Saud Shakeel 70, Sarfaraz 23; Mubashir 2-31, Shinwari 2-43) by 1 run.

Balochistan 173-3, 19 overs (Haseebullah 72, Asad Shafiq 47) beat Central Punjab 169-9, 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 44, Aamer Yamin 37; Amad Butt 4-30) by 7 wickets.