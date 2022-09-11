APP

IIUI leadership firm to raise standards

ISLAMABAD -International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, has reiterated his resolve that university leadership will not leave any stone unturned to bring the name and fame of the university to the top level.
In a statement, Dr. Hathal Homoud said that every effort is being made to properly execute strategic plan keeping in view the proper utilization of physical resources and human resources.
He said that many departments have been aligned with their mandate properly and Dawah Academy is one of them.
Dawah Academy’s role is being maximized from just a training body to research and higher education. The Academy will offer higher level programmes in addition to training.
He elaborated that excess staff, in each department and institute including Dawah Academy and other constituent units is being rationalised and right sized keeping in view the quantum and scope of the work.

