Indus River in high flood at Kotri, water drops at Guddu, Sukkur

Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage, while the water level in Sukkur and Guddu barrages has dropped rapidly.

The water in the river has dropped to blow low flood at Guddu, Sukkur and other barrages in upstream of Indus River.

The Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage with water inflow has surged to 6,26,194 cusecs and outflow in the downstream has been 6,00,018 cusecs.

Four off-taking canals from Kotri Barrage carrying 20,000 cusecs of water. The river water exerting pressure at Kotri Barrage and protective dykes from Dadu to Thatta and Sujawal, irrigation sources said.

Several union councils and urban areas of Jamshoro and Kotri have submerged under the river water. Floodwater has entered in homes and residents facing hardships.

The water in the river at Guddu Barrage has further dropped in last 24 hours to inflow 1,63,022 cusecs and outflow of water 1,56,098 cusecs.

The water level has dropped at Sukkur Barrage and inflow of water in the river has been 1,77,666 cusecs and outflow 1,76,955 cusecs.

The water level at Manchhar Lake has been 122.8 feet. The water level in Indus River at Dadu-Moro Bridge has 128.5 feet.

Indus River water inflow at Tarbela has been 1,65,400 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,64,600 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Kalabagh has been 1,74,791 cusecs and discharge measured 1,66,791 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 1,97,281 cusecs and discharge measured 1,79,143 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Taunsa Barrage has been 1,81,345 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,64,345 cusecs, according to the water record.

Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are flowing below the low flood level, the Flood Forecasting Division said.