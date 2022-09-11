IOC Olympic Solidarity Technical Course for gymnastics coaches concludes

Lahore -The IOC Olympic Solidarity Technical Course for Gymnastics Coaches concluded on Saturday here at Pakistan Olympic House. The course was organized by Pakistan Gymnastics Federation in collaboration with NOC Pakistan under the IOC OS Technical Coaches Program. Hamid Reza Hashemi, FIG recognized international expert from Iran conducted the course. Thirty-one coaches benefited from the course who came from various centers and coach teams of Punjab, Sindh KP, Balochistan, Army, HEC, Railways, Police and WAPDA. PGF President Ahmad Ali Rajput thanked the POA for allotting this course to the PGF and FIG for deputing expert Hamid Reza Hashemi, who is FIG and AGU lecturer and facilitating PGF. The POA Secretary assured, on behalf of the POA president, continued support to the NSF for the capacity-building program through IOC and OCA.