Islamabad police held hoax caller

ISLAMABAD – Police have started stringent action against those who threaten or use obscene language by making hoax calls on the police emergency helpline “Pukaar-15.”

The first case of such nature was registered at Sabzi Mandi police station after obtaining records of different numbers.

The arrested culprit identified as Muhammad Ashraf involved in threatening/ used obscene language by making hoax calls on the police emergency helpline “Pukaar-15,” a police spokesman said on Saturday.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, took notice of bogus calls on the police emergency helpline and directed the DIG Safe City Romail Akram to take action against people involved in such crime.

“If anyone tries to waste the time of the police by making fake calls or passing derogatory remarks to the personnel will be dealt with iron hands,” IGP maintained.

He urged the citizens to approach police only in emergency situations as some genuine cases needing police attention may be neglected because of the time consumed by hoax calls.

12 accused involved in illegal activities held

Meanwhile, police have also apprehended 12 accused involved in illegal activities and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people. Following these directives, Aabpara police team arrested a drug peddler namely Safeer and recovered 1230 gram heroin from his possession. Secretariat police team apprehended an accused namely Waseem and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Bhara Kahu police team arrested two bootleggers namely Johan Delas and recovered 71 tin beer, 41 wine bottles and one 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Pulghran police arrested two accused namely Khuram Mushtaq and Ghulam Murtaza and recovered 2,990 gram hashish from his possession.

Moreover, Golra police team arrested an accused namely Inam Ullah and recovered 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Tarnol police arrested a drug peddler namely Ghulam Dastagher and recovered 5000 gram hashish from his possession.

Furthermore, the Industrial Area police team arrested three accused namely Akash, Saqib, and Amin Gul involved in illegal gas filling. Shahzad Town police arrested a bootlegger namely Shehbaz Nazak and recovered six wine bottles from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

On the other hand, the Islamabad Police has decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in non-completion of routes, misbehaving with passengers and overloading.

“Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizens,” said a senior officer while reviewing a special report submitted by the special squads constituted for checking of route completion.

According to details, Islamabad Police is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehaviour of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also cancelling the driving license of the PSVs drivers found repeatedly involved in same violation.

Action against such violators would be made more effective and progress of squads would be reviewed on regular basis.