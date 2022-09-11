Jhelum school worker accused of sexual abuse on the run

Jhelum police have registered an abuse case on Sunday against a private school employee who has been blackmailing another female employee of the institute for the last three years after making her obscene video.

According to the FIR filed by the victim girl named Zarmina Gul, accused Sajjad Hussain who worked in the admin section of a private school in Jhelum had been blackmailing her for the last three years.

Zarmina said when she would finish her job at school, the accused didn’t let her go and raped her. She alleged that Sajjad Hussain had filmed her naked and had been blackmailing her. She claimed that she was 2 ½ months pregnant. She said that accused Sajjad had made a gang and his gang members were threatening her.

Police said that the medical report of the girl confirmed that she was pregnant. They said they were raiding different places to arrest the accused.