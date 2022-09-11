Labourer dies as beam of under-construction house collapses

MUZAFFARGARH – A labourer died when a beam of an under-construction building suddenly collapsed and crushed the labourer.According to Rescue 1122, a labourer namely M Waqas son of Riaz Hussain was working at an under-construction house. All of a sudden, the beam of the house fell down. Resultantly, the labourer sustained injuries and died. Rescue 1122 handed over the dead body to heirs. Police are also investigating the incident. Meanwhile, a school teacher died while another an unknown child sustained severe injuries as a passenger van hit the motorcycle of the school teacher and also crushed a passerby unknown child. According to Rescue 1122, a speeding van hit a teacher namely Rana M Asif, who was heading to his school Malikabad, near Kanda Stop, Dairah Deenpanah. The van after colliding with the motorcycle also crushed another passerby unknown kid. Resultantly, the both, teacher and the kid sustained severe injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital wherein teacher Rana M Asif died. However, the condition of the unknown child was also very serious. Local police are investigating the incident.