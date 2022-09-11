Livestock dept spray drive begins to prevent Congo virus in Kharan

QUETTA – On the special orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan Dr Khuda Rahim Mirwani, the livestock team under the supervision of Deputy Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Ashraf Baloch started spray drive and sprayed the slaughterhouse and butcher shops to prevent Congo virus on Saturday. Senior Veterinary Officer Abdul Nabi, SHO Muhammad Ismail Mengal, Additional SHO Syed Sudhir Shah and PRO to DC Kharan Ilyas Sartaj Mengal also accompanied him on this occasion. It should be remembered that the DC Kharan has closed the butcher shops in Kharan until further notice due to the Congo virus, while the entry of outside animals in the district is banned with the aim to control Congo virus.