Staff Reporter

Livestock dept spray drive begins to prevent Congo virus in Kharan

QUETTA    –   On the special orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan Dr Khuda Rahim Mirwani, the livestock team under the supervision of Deputy Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Ashraf Baloch started spray drive and sprayed the slaughterhouse and butcher shops to prevent Congo virus on Saturday. Senior Veterinary Officer Abdul Nabi, SHO Muhammad Ismail Mengal, Additional SHO Syed Sudhir Shah and PRO to DC Kharan Ilyas Sartaj Mengal also accompanied him on this occasion. It should be remembered that the DC Kharan has closed the butcher shops in Kharan until further notice due to the Congo virus, while the entry of outside animals in the district is banned with the aim to control Congo virus.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Vast tracts of Balochistan badly affected by recent rains, floods, says CM Bizenjo

International

Erratic climate change threatening nations across globe: Pak envoy

Business

Petroleum dealers reject proposed deregulation of petroleum prices

Business

Economy continues to face serious dollar crisis despite IMF programme resumption

Lahore

Rescuers mark World First Aid Day

Business

Govt working to downward revise economic targets after floods

Business

Farmers advised to prepare lands for canola cultivation from mid September

Business

RDA inflows reach $5 billion mark in 24 months

Lahore

Governor urges political leadership to work for rehabilitation of flood affectees

Business

Miftah for creating conducive environment for businesses

1 of 10,179

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More