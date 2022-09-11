Martyred policemen laid to rest in Tank

TANK – The funeral prayers of four martyred policemen were offered at the compound of District Police Office late Saturday. The bodies of the martyred policemen were later sent to their respective villages where they were laid to rest with full official honour. Police sources stated that the funeral prayer of the officials who embraced martyrdom last night in an armed attack was held at DPO compound which was largely attended by the senior officials of the police department including District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad, senior officials of the security forces as well as administrative departments. The special contingents of the police department presented salute and honor to the coffins of the martyred jawans. On this occasion, the floral wreaths were laid on the coffins of the martyrs. The funeral participants offered special prayers for the departed souls who laid their lives in line of duty. Four policemen including Havaldar Muhammad Imran, Havaldar Barkatullah, Constable Rafiullah and Constable Fazlur Rehman were killed in an ambush by unidentified armed assailants late in evening on Friday last after their convoy was returning from Pai village in the limit of Gulimam police station. The police personnel had been escorting Tehsil Mayor Sadam Bhittani, who remained unhurt in the attack which was carried out near Daraki, a village in the limit of Gulimam police station. The overnight ambush also left some people, accompanying Mayor Bhittani escaped. The four jawans sustained fatal bullet injuries and succumbed to their injuries on the spot.