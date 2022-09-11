Agencies

Martyred policemen laid to rest in Tank

TANK    –    The funeral prayers of four martyred policemen were offered at the compound of District Police Office late Saturday. The bodies of the martyred policemen were later sent to their respective villages where they were laid to rest with full official honour. Police sources stated that the funeral prayer of the officials who embraced martyrdom last night in an armed attack was held at DPO compound which was largely attended by the senior officials of the  police department including District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad, senior officials of the security forces as well as administrative departments. The special contingents of the police department presented salute and honor to the coffins of the martyred jawans. On this occasion, the floral wreaths were laid on the coffins of the martyrs.  The funeral participants offered special prayers for the departed souls who laid their lives in line of duty. Four policemen including Havaldar Muhammad Imran, Havaldar Barkatullah, Constable Rafiullah and Constable Fazlur Rehman were killed in an ambush by unidentified armed assailants late in evening on Friday last after their convoy was returning from Pai village in the limit of Gulimam police station. The police personnel had been escorting Tehsil Mayor Sadam Bhittani, who remained unhurt in the attack which was carried out near Daraki, a village in the limit of Gulimam police station. The overnight ambush also left some people, accompanying Mayor Bhittani escaped. The four jawans sustained fatal bullet injuries and succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

More Stories
International

Erratic climate change threatening nations across globe: Pak envoy

Business

Petroleum dealers reject proposed deregulation of petroleum prices

Business

Economy continues to face serious dollar crisis despite IMF programme resumption

Lahore

Rescuers mark World First Aid Day

Business

Govt working to downward revise economic targets after floods

Business

Farmers advised to prepare lands for canola cultivation from mid September

Business

RDA inflows reach $5 billion mark in 24 months

Lahore

Governor urges political leadership to work for rehabilitation of flood affectees

Business

Miftah for creating conducive environment for businesses

Lahore

Humans from all over world benefitting from teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

1 of 10,178

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More