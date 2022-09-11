APP

Miftah assures APTMA of full support to meet exports target

Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail has assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of the government’s full support in meeting the exports target for the current fiscal year.

He was speaking to the APTMA members during his visit to the APTMA House here.

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Governor and Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmed and Chief Collector Customs Rubab Sikandar also attended the meeting.

Miftah said the disparity in price of gas between different provinces would be reconsidered and hopefully the issue would be resolved shortly with approval of the cabinet.

Miftah added, the government was exploring various options to ensure sustainable gas supply to the export industry in the coming winter and a number of measures had already been initiated to meet the requirement.

He promised to find some suitable ways to meet the current gas demand of textile mills.

