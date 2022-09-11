APP

Multi-storey parking plaza being built in Namak Mandi

PESHAWAR – Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali has said the first multi-storey parking plaza in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being constructed in Namak Mandi here which would resolve the issue of parking and traffic mess.
Chairing a meeting, he said the Capital Metropolitan Government of Peshawar was taking pragmatic measures to increase the revenue besides generating employment opportunities.
He said that skyline parking plaza in Namak Mandi would facilitate the people who come here from other cities of the country to enjoy traditional foods, adding that they would easily park their vehicles in the plaza.
He said that the parking fee for a vehicle would be Rs50 from 8am to 2pm and after that it would be charged at the rate of Rs100 till night. Similarly, the fee for a motorbike would be Rs30 and Rs2500 for a monthly package.
He said that after construction of the parking plaza nobody would be allowed to park vehicle on the roadside.
and for the purpose traffic wardens would be deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

More Stories
International

Erratic climate change threatening nations across globe: Pak envoy

Business

Petroleum dealers reject proposed deregulation of petroleum prices

Business

Economy continues to face serious dollar crisis despite IMF programme resumption

Lahore

Rescuers mark World First Aid Day

Business

Govt working to downward revise economic targets after floods

Business

Farmers advised to prepare lands for canola cultivation from mid September

Business

RDA inflows reach $5 billion mark in 24 months

Lahore

Governor urges political leadership to work for rehabilitation of flood affectees

Business

Miftah for creating conducive environment for businesses

Lahore

Humans from all over world benefitting from teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

1 of 3,661

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More