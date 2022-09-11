Nation observes death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

The 74th death anniversary of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed with due solemnity on Sunday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace for departed soul and for prosperity and peace of the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on this day in 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has paid rich tribute Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and praised founding father for his vision, unwavering commitment, untiring hard work and charismatic leadership to win a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

He said we should focus on Quaid s advice of Unity, Faith and Discipline in ranks and files.