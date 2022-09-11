Nawabshah Airport to remain closed till Sept 25 due to floodwater: CAA

NAWABSHAH – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority PCAA in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announced to close the Nawabshah airport till Sept 25 as the airport’s runway is still inundated with floodwaters.

Flight operations – including take-off and landing – have been suspended at Nawabshah airport as floodwaters left entire airfield flooded since last month. All flights—between Lahore and Karachi—are advised to use Multan Airport as secondary airport (in bad weather conditions only) in the wake of closure of Nawab Shah Airport. CAA said there are fears that runaway lights may also damage.

Earlier, the Nawabshah airport was temporarily closed after torrential rains battered the city leaving the entire airfield flooded. The aerodrome remained closed till Aug 26 due to the accumulation of water in the entire airfield. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities have been directed to restore flight operation at Nawabshah Airport by clearing the airfield.