Our Staff Reporter

Orange Line bus service launched in Karachi

KARACHI – Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday announced the launch of the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Service for Karachi after a wait of five years.
The bus service, which will operate on a 3.88-kilometer-long route, will provide connectivity from Orangi Town to the Board Office Chowk traffic intersections, and has been named BRT Abdul Sattar Edhi Line to pay tribute to the late philanthropist.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony today, Memon said that 20 air-conditioned buses will run on the route, elaborating that there were four bus stations and ticket booths on the route.
The 12-meter long buses are equipped to accommodate 90 passengers at a time, he said, highlighting that nearly 50,000 residents will be able to benefit from the service. Fares charged from commuters will range between Rs10 and Rs20. “Keeping the financial crises and increasing petrol prices in view, we have reduced the fares so that the common people can benefit from the service,” Memon said.
The minister lauded PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their efforts in the completion of the project.
“They have promised to bring another project for the people of Karachi to facilitate the people and make their lives easier,” he added. The launch of the service was also attended by Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi and provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani.
Earlier, in a tweet, Memon said that launch of the services was held in a simple manner because of the floods.
The project was launched by former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in June 2016 to facilitate about 50,000 residents of Orangi Town. It was originally planned to be completed within a year.

