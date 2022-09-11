News Desk

Pakistan to observe mourning day over Queen Elizabeth’s demise

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the federal government has announced that Pakistan’s flag will fly at half-mast and a day of official mourning will be observed across the country on September 12.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades had died aged 96 Thursday.

President Arif Alvi and PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed their sincere condolences to the Royal family, the government, and the people of Great Britain on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the second longest reigning monarch in the history of Great Britain.

Pm also visited the British High Commission to offer his condolences on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“I wrote in condolatory book that the Queen represented continuity, stability & predictability in the face of monumental changes for the UK and Commonwealth nations.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Flood affected power transmission system fully restored: Dastgir

National

Dengue outbreak out of control across Pakistan

Lahore

Govt trying for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Pervaiz Elahi

Islamabad

Two more UAE planes bring relief goods for flood victims

Islamabad

‘Imported’ govt pushed country towards political chaos: Asad Umar

Business

Miftah assures APTMA of full support to meet exports target

National

We all have to take care of Jinnah’s Pakistan: CM Sindh

Islamabad

Not possible to disqualify, minus Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

National

Gushing waters continue breaching Sindh canals

National

UNICEF increases mobile clinics in flood-hit areas

1 of 9,082

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More