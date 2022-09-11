Pakistan to observe mourning day over Queen Elizabeth’s demise

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the federal government has announced that Pakistan’s flag will fly at half-mast and a day of official mourning will be observed across the country on September 12.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades had died aged 96 Thursday.

President Arif Alvi and PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed their sincere condolences to the Royal family, the government, and the people of Great Britain on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the second longest reigning monarch in the history of Great Britain.

Pm also visited the British High Commission to offer his condolences on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“I wrote in condolatory book that the Queen represented continuity, stability & predictability in the face of monumental changes for the UK and Commonwealth nations.”