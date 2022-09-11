Pakstan Tehreek-e-Ittehad announces merger with PTI

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Ittehad chairman Chaudhry Aurangzeb has formally announced merger of his party with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Chaudhry Aurangzeb announced his decision in a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present on the occasion. Chaudhry Aurangzeb was welcomed into the party by Imran Khan. On this occasion, Chaudhry Aurangzeb said: “At present, our country has been facing crisis; flood-like disasters have made millions of people helpless and in this time of trouble they were looking towards all of us but the present government has not yet given anything to the people except high claims. We should forget our interests and think only about Pakistan.” Aurangzeb added that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is the only leader whose thoughts and initiatives are for Pakistan. “The entire nation especially youth has become conscious due to his vision.” Chaudhry Aurangzeb said that was the reasonbecause of which they have announced to merge their party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Ittehad with PTI and in the next election they will combinedly make Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf victorious from Okara NA-137.

On this occasion, Chairman PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after the joining of Chaudhry Aurangzeb in PTI, the party would be strengthened in South Punjab especially Okara. In the meeting Chaudhry Aurangzeb had a detailed discussion with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the current domestic and political situation.