Past in Perspective

“Kings are the slaves of history.”

–Leo Tolstoy

Athelstan was the first West Saxon king to have ruled over all of England. After the death of his father, Edward the Elder, Athelstan was elected as the king of Wessex and Mercia where he had been brought up by his aunt. He was crowned King in 925 and he proceeded to establish boundaries and rule effectively. He annexed the Viking kingdom of York, expanded to the Scots, and became the eventual king of England. Six of Athelstan’s code of law reveal stern efforts to suppress theft and punish corruption. They also contain provisions intended to comfort the destitute and mitigate the punishment of young offenders. The form and language of the document suggests the presence of corps of skilled clerks.