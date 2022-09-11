Staff Reporter

PFF announces 36-man squad for national camp

Lahore – The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a squad of 36 players, which will take part in the national camp here in Lahore. Initially, 90 players from different cities of Pakistan were invited to Lahore and 36 out of 90 got green signals based on their fitness and performance. The training of the shortlisted players will continue in Lahore. The national squad for the upcoming international events will be finalized later. The final list of 36 players includes: Goalkeepers: Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit, Tanveer Mumtaz, Hassan Ali, Salman Ul Haq and Usman Ali. Defenders: Syed Abdullah, M Rizwan Nawaz, Saeed Khan, Mamoon Moosa, Sardar Wali, Haseeb Ahmed, Mohib Ullah, Ali Khan, Umer Hayat, Zain Jr, Toqeer Ul Hassan, Abdul Qadeer, Waseem Asghar, M Sohail, and Junaid Ahmed. Midfielders: Ali Uzair, Zain Sr, Adnan Saeed, M Khurram, Alamgir Ali, Umair Ali and M Taha. Forwards: Afzal, Shayek Dost, Waleed Khan, Moin Ahmed, Adeel Younas, Amir Aslam, Waheed, and Ali Agha.

In 2023, Pakistan team will participate in international events including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Asia Cup Qualifiers, and South Asian and SAFF Championships. In addition, the PFF NC is also trying to host friendly matches in the incumbent year.

 

More Stories
International

Erratic climate change threatening nations across globe: Pak envoy

Business

Petroleum dealers reject proposed deregulation of petroleum prices

Business

Economy continues to face serious dollar crisis despite IMF programme resumption

Lahore

Rescuers mark World First Aid Day

Business

Govt working to downward revise economic targets after floods

Business

Farmers advised to prepare lands for canola cultivation from mid September

Business

RDA inflows reach $5 billion mark in 24 months

Lahore

Governor urges political leadership to work for rehabilitation of flood affectees

Business

Miftah for creating conducive environment for businesses

Lahore

Humans from all over world benefitting from teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

1 of 3,993

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More