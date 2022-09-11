PFF announces 36-man squad for national camp

Lahore – The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a squad of 36 players, which will take part in the national camp here in Lahore. Initially, 90 players from different cities of Pakistan were invited to Lahore and 36 out of 90 got green signals based on their fitness and performance. The training of the shortlisted players will continue in Lahore. The national squad for the upcoming international events will be finalized later. The final list of 36 players includes: Goalkeepers: Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit, Tanveer Mumtaz, Hassan Ali, Salman Ul Haq and Usman Ali. Defenders: Syed Abdullah, M Rizwan Nawaz, Saeed Khan, Mamoon Moosa, Sardar Wali, Haseeb Ahmed, Mohib Ullah, Ali Khan, Umer Hayat, Zain Jr, Toqeer Ul Hassan, Abdul Qadeer, Waseem Asghar, M Sohail, and Junaid Ahmed. Midfielders: Ali Uzair, Zain Sr, Adnan Saeed, M Khurram, Alamgir Ali, Umair Ali and M Taha. Forwards: Afzal, Shayek Dost, Waleed Khan, Moin Ahmed, Adeel Younas, Amir Aslam, Waheed, and Ali Agha.

In 2023, Pakistan team will participate in international events including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Asia Cup Qualifiers, and South Asian and SAFF Championships. In addition, the PFF NC is also trying to host friendly matches in the incumbent year.