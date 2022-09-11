Police book 2 veterinarians for harassing dog owner

ISLAMABAD – Kohsar police have booked two veterinarians along with 12 staffers on charges of harassing and threatening a female owner of a dog. The dog had died during treatment at a clinic here in the capital, informed sources on Saturday.

The two nominated accused veterinarians have been identified as Dr Dewan and Dr Bilal, they said. On the other hand, a court of law has granted pre-arrest bail to the accused.

According to details, Shumaila Gull, a citizen, lodged a complaint with Police Station Kohsar stating she brought her sick dog to Dr Rana Clinic in E-7 for medical treatment on 3/9/2022 wherein the doctors provided medicines and sent it back home. She alleged that the condition of her dog was deteriorating on 8/9/2022 and she came back to the clinic. She said the doctors advised her to leave the dog in the clinic. She told police that she was informed by the doctors the next day that her dog had died.

“I visited the clinic again to know the reason behind the death of the dog on which the two doctors and their 12 employees harassed and hurled threats of dire consequences,” she said.

The applicant appealed to police to register a case against the accused and arrest them. Police lodged a case and began an investigation. Reportedly, a court of law has granted pre-arrest bail to accused and directed them to appear before police for further investigation.