Staff Reporter

Police chief orders officers for resolving street crimes cases on top priority

KARACHI -Additional Inspector General of Police – Karachi on Saturday directed the officers concerned that robbery cases, especially cases in which the victim has been injured or killed, should be solved on top priority and there should be no delay in the registration of cases. Addressing a meeting at Karachi Police Office with all zonal Deputy IGPs and SSPs Investigation, he said both SHO and SIO are responsible for obtaining CCTV footage of robberies incidents and both will assist each other in solving these cases. He also instructed to forward weekly progress reports of such cases to Karachi Police Office.

The Karachi Police Chief took separate briefing from the Investigation SSPs regarding the investigation in the cases of each district and also issued necessary instructions. The meeting was attended by all zonal DIGPs, all SSPs Investigation and SHOs of East and West zones.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Erratic climate change threatening nations across globe: Pak envoy

Business

Petroleum dealers reject proposed deregulation of petroleum prices

Business

Economy continues to face serious dollar crisis despite IMF programme resumption

Lahore

Rescuers mark World First Aid Day

Business

Govt working to downward revise economic targets after floods

Business

Farmers advised to prepare lands for canola cultivation from mid September

Business

RDA inflows reach $5 billion mark in 24 months

Lahore

Governor urges political leadership to work for rehabilitation of flood affectees

Business

Miftah for creating conducive environment for businesses

Lahore

Humans from all over world benefitting from teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

1 of 2,104

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More