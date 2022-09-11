Police conduct snap-checking, search operations ahead of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Rawalpindi-The police on orders of City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari have carried out snap-checking and search operations in various parts of the district to arrest the anti-social elements, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. The snap-checking and search operation was conducted in the limits of police stations Naseerabad, City, Ganjmandi, Waris Khan, Pirwadhai and New Town under the command of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, he said. The purpose of the search operation was to maintain law and order as well as to flush out terrorists and other hardcore criminals ahead of Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He said that the police teams supervised by the senior police officers and station house officers have grilled a total of 1,756 persons besides checking 230 vehicles.

The police teams also checked hotels, motels, shops, plazas, houses and the tenants during the search operation.

“As many as 2,539 persons were questioned by the police officers in the hotels and 2,241 tenants were asked to show up the rental agreement,” he said.

In a statement, CPO Syed Shehzad Nahim Bukhari said that the purpose of the snap-checking and search operation was to ensure the security and protection of lives and property of citizens. He said the police are fully prepared to protect participants of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).