PPP Chairman pays rich tribute to founder of Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that today once again, our motherland is facing a challenge in the form of devastating floods, but for the country to overcome every difficult test, one has to follow the father of the nation, who always remained strong in the face of difficulty. In his message issued on the occasion of the 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Saturday, the PPP Chairman paid rich tribute to the founder of Pakistan. He said that an achievement like the establishment of Pakistan became possible through the democratic struggle of the father of the nation, and his unparalleled political vision and strength. “Quaid-e-Azam wanted social justice for everyone in the country,” he said. Chairman PPP further said that the best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam is to stick to his principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline. He said it is crucial to continue the struggle to make Pakistan a state where democracy is strong, and the Constitution and parliament is supreme. We need a nation where human rights are respected and economic opportunities are available for all to achieve the dream of our founder, he added.