Our Staff Reporter

PTI suspends MNA Shakoor for violating party discipline

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has suspended MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad for violating party discipline, it emerged on Saturday. The action was necessitated after Shakoor Shad again became member of the National Assembly, though all the party legislators had resigned from the lower house of the parliament.
On Friday last, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the notification relating to the acceptance of PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad’s resignation and instructed him to attend the assembly session.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker against acceptance of his resignation by the NA speaker as MNA. The court had issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and sought its comments in two weeks.
Abdul Shakoor Shad had announced to rescind his resignation, which he said was only meant to express solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a petition filed before the IHC. The petition stated that 123 resignations were typed by a computer operator and the PTI MNAs were made to sign them in the name of ‘party discipline’, to show solidarity with Imran Khan and for political purposes.

