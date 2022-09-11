Punjab giving special relief package for flood affectees: CM

LAHORE – A delegation, led by Pakistani American businessman and leader of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed a plan for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees and their settlement.

The CM apprised the delegation regarding the steps being taken by the Punjab government for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

The CM said that the spirit of the Pakistani people residing in United States (US) to help their brothers and sisters who were stuck in a calamity was praise-worthy. He welcomed the US-aid for flood affectees in the unprecedented flood. He said that ‘CM Flood Relief Fund’ had been set up in which philanthropists were generously contributing their donations. He apprised that the Punjab government had given a special relief package for the rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people and vowed that affectees would not be left alone under any circumstance. Leader of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed announced to provide free solar pumps to the flood-affected farmers and said that the overseas Pakistani living in US would provide all possible assistance for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. He appreciated the steps of the Punjab government for the flood affectees.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Saturday said that the provincial government would continue taking every possible step for rehabilitation of the flood victims. During a meeting with Provincial Minister Munib Sultan Cheema and Parliamentarian Amir Sultan Cheema at CMO, the chief minister said that Pakistan got severely affected due to climate change as heavy rains played havoc at a massive scale. He highlighted that unusual steps will have to be taken in order to cope up with the unexpected climatic conditions.

He apprised that whatever humanly possible was done to carry out the rescue and relief operation in the flood-affected areas.

The financial aid amount for the heirs of the deceased due to floods had been increased from Rs8lac to Rs10lac adding that financial aid will also be given to the owners of the destroyed houses and a significant increase had been made in the financial aid for them as well.

The CM resolved to ensure early settlement of the flood affectees from the amount being collected in the ‘CM Relief Fund’. He also vowed to launch the construction and repair work of the roads on a priority basis in the flood-hit areas.