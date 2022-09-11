‘Punjab to restore education for special children in flood-hit areas’

MUZAFFARGARH – Punjab Special Education Director General Shafaat Ali on Saturday said that the provincial government would restore educational facilities at special education institutes affected by the recent floods.

He said this while visiting the Special Education Centre Alipur. Elaborating the purpose of the visit, he informed that he was visiting Dera Ghazi Khan division to assess losses to Special Education Institutes.

“Government is committed to resume educational facilities in the institutes as early as possible,” he informed. The work at the affected school would be initiated at the earliest in order to resume education for special children. He stated that he would visit all districts in DG Khan division during the recent tour. On this occasion, Divisional Officer Reehana Ambreen was also present.

DAMAGE SURVEY IN FLOOD-HIT AREAS TO BE KICKED OFF: MINISTER

Provincial Minister for Revenue, Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Saturday said that a committee had been formed by the Punjab chief minister to review the relief activities in the flood-affected areas.

The survey process will be started from the second week of September to estimate the damages in the affected areas and to provide financial assistance to the victims.

He expressed these views during meeting with various delegations. The survey will be completed by the end of September and rehabilitation phase will be started after that. He said, the ministerial committee would get the houses built at safer places for the communities living on the riverine areas.

The minister said that welfare organizations would also take part actively in this noble cause of building the houses for the victims. The teams of the Punjab government have been formed for the survey starting from next week. The distribution of financial aid and construction of houses will be started as soon as the survey is completed. He said that all possible measures would be taken for flood affected families.

The government is following short and long-term policies to restore infrastructure in the affected areas and also sought feasibility report for construction of dams on way to hill torrents. The majority of flood victims have returned to their native areas.

13 PEOPLE DIE IN FLOOD-HIT AREAS IN DISTRICT RAJANPUR

As many as 13 people died while 3,361 persons sustained injuries during floods in district Rajanpur. This was told in a briefing given to Punjab Health Minister Dr Akhtar Malik during his visit to flood-hit areas of district Rajanpur. The officials informed that 58 teams of health department were working in the flood-stricken areas to provide treatment facilities to the people in distraught.

Dr Akhtar Malik instructed the officials to employ all possible resources to provide relief to the affectees. He said that the government will not leave the people alone at this critical phase. Punjab government will continue relief work till rehabilitation of the people.

Dr Akhtar also instructed the local administration to make arrangements on permanent basis to save people of mountain areas from flood devastation in future. He also reviewed dengue and anti polio campaigns in the flood-devastated areas. Apart from this, the officials were directed to drain out stagnant water as early as possible to avoid further outbreak of diseases. MNA Sardar Nasrullah Darishak, MPA Owais Darishak, Commissioner DG Khan Liaquat Ali Chattha and some other officers were also present on the occasion.