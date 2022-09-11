Staff Reporter

Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary to be observed today

KARACHI – The 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be observed across the country today with the pledges to follow his golden principles of “unity, faith and discipline.” The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace for departed soul and for prosperity and peace of the country. The Quaid was born on September 25, 1876, in Karachi. He received his primary education in the city and went abroad for higher studies. Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s creation on August 14, 1947. Under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muslims struggled for a separate country. He then served as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948.

To mark the day, various programmes have also been planned by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organisations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quran Khwani and Fateha Khwani would be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. Government representatives from different walks of life would visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi to lay wreath and to offer Fateha. Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television would broadcast special programmes on this occasion to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam for his unmatched services for freedom of Pakistan.

 

