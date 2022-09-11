Rainfalls may trigger landslides in northern areas, warns NFRCC

The National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Sunday warned that in the next 24 hours, rainfalls may trigger landslides in the country’s northern areas, including Murree.

The NFRCC weather forecast predicted rain, wind and thundershowers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Southeastern Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and warned that rainfalls may trigger landslides in AJK, hilly areas of K-P, G-B, Galiyat and Murree.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 42oC in Dalbandin and 41oC in Lasbela, Khanpur, Mithi, Sibi and Noorpur Thal, reported the NFRCC.

Damage to infrastructure

According to the centre, in the last 24 hours, there has been damage to infrastructure all over the country, especially in Sindh and K-P. A total of 6,579km of roads, 246 bridges and 173 shops have been damaged.

The worst affected areas of Sindh include Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu, Noshero Feroz, Thatta and Badin. In Balochistan, the most damaged regions include Quetta, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sohbatpur and Lesbela.

The worst affected areas in K-P include Dir, Swat, Charsadda, Kohistan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan and in Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

Rescue efforts underway

So far, 485 Pakistan Army helicopters sorties have been flown to various areas to evacuate stranded people. In the last 24 hours, 22 sorties have evacuated 70 stranded individuals and delivered 29.9 tonnes of relief items to flood victims.

A total of 4,424 stranded people have been evacuated using helicopter sorties.

A total of 147 relief camps and 284 donation collection centres have been established across the country for flood victims.

Until now, 6,855.7 tonnes of food items, 1,203 tonnes of sustenance items and 4,597,569 medicine items have been collected. Of these, 6,452.3 tonnes of food items, 1,165.3 tonnes of sustenance items and 4,330,611 medicine items have been distributed.

Moreover, more than 250 medical camps have been established across the country, in which over 102,721 patients have been treated and provided 3-5 days’ of free medicine.

The Pakistan Navy has established four flood relief centers, six donation collection points, two tent cities accommodating 7,139 people and 56 medical camps in which 38,496 patients have been treated across the country.

The Navy has distributed 1,262 tonnes of ration, 3,310 tents and 590,577 liters of mineral water in various districts.

Moreover, Pakistan Navy’s 23 Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) used 46 motorised boats and two hovercrafts deployed in 10 districts to rescue 14,779 stranded individuals.

The Pakistan Navy has also deployed two helicopters in interior Sindh. So far, 50 helicopter sorties have been flown to rescue 465 stranded people and distribute 3,505 packets of ration.

Eight Navy diving teams have also carried out 26 diving operations in flood-affected areas across Pakistan.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has also conducted 90 C-130, 92 MI-17 and 54 AW-139 air sorties, rescuing 1,521 people. They have distributed a total of 4,800 tents, 216,004 food packets, 2584.02 tonnes of ration, 196,677 liters of clean water and established 54 relief camps, 19 tent cities accommodating 18,441 people, and 44 medical camps in which 46,980 patients have been treated so far.

Currently, the PAF is fully committed in Nawabshah, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Talhaar, Jacobabad, Sehwan, Perpatho areas of Sindh. In Balochistan, the PAF is providing relief in Samungli, Killa Abdulllah and Killa Saifulllah. In Punjab, they are working in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. In G-B, they are offering assistance in Skardu, Ghizer, Naltar and Ganche. In K-P, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kheshgi, Saidu Sharif, Shangla and Laram remain under focus.