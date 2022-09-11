Rally held in support of Imran in Mardan

Mardan – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mardan chapter staged a rally in front of Mardan Press Club in support of party’s chairman Imran Khan.

The protest rally was led by KP Minister Atif Khan, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, chairman Senate standing committee on commerce, MNA Mujahid Khan, former federal minister Ali Mohammad Khan, MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, Abdus Salam Afridi and other PTI local leaders. A large number of party workers also participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that minus one formula was planned for Imran Khan.

They said that all thieves have made an alliance against Imran Khan. “Imran is the only hope of Pakistan.”

They claimed that only Imran can pull the country out of current crises. “The entire nation is standing with Imran. If Imran Khan is disqualified, the entire nation will be on the streets.”

The speakers said that the whole nation is standing with Imran Khan. The participants of the rally also chanted slogans in favour of PTI chairman.