Our Staff Reporter

Rally held in support of Imran in Mardan

Mardan    –   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mardan chapter staged a rally in front of Mardan Press Club in support of party’s chairman Imran Khan.

The protest rally was led by KP Minister Atif Khan, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, chairman Senate standing committee on commerce, MNA Mujahid Khan, former federal minister Ali Mohammad Khan, MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, Abdus Salam Afridi and other PTI local leaders. A large number of party workers also participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that minus one formula was planned for Imran Khan.

They said that all thieves have made an alliance against Imran Khan. “Imran is the only hope of Pakistan.”

They claimed that only Imran can pull the country out of current crises. “The entire nation is standing with Imran. If Imran Khan is disqualified, the entire nation will be on the streets.”

The speakers said that the whole nation is standing with Imran Khan. The participants of the rally also chanted slogans in favour of PTI chairman.

More Stories
National

Vast tracts of Balochistan badly affected by recent rains, floods, says CM Bizenjo

International

Erratic climate change threatening nations across globe: Pak envoy

Business

Petroleum dealers reject proposed deregulation of petroleum prices

Business

Economy continues to face serious dollar crisis despite IMF programme resumption

Lahore

Rescuers mark World First Aid Day

Business

Govt working to downward revise economic targets after floods

Business

Farmers advised to prepare lands for canola cultivation from mid September

Business

RDA inflows reach $5 billion mark in 24 months

Lahore

Governor urges political leadership to work for rehabilitation of flood affectees

Business

Miftah for creating conducive environment for businesses

1 of 10,700

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More