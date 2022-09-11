RDA inaugurates project to set up Reverse Osmosis plant

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has inaugurated a project to set up Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant to supply clean drinking water to respectable citizens, informed a spokesman on Saturday.

He said that this has been done in collaboration with a non-government organization Saylani Welfare International Trust.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and the Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa inaugurated the RO plant project.

RDA officers including the Director Admin Finance RDA, Director Engineering RDA, Director Estate Management RDA, Director MP&TE RDA, Director Building Control RDA, other officials of RDA and employees of Saylani Welfare International Trust were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman RDA has said that with the installation of RO plant, clean drinking water will be provided to hundreds of employees of RDA, WASA and other government institutions including PHA and residents of surrounding communities will also be able to benefit.