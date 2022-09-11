RPO Faisalabad claims solving Rs49.6m robbery case in 24 hours

FAISALABAD – Faisalabad Regional Police Officer (RPO) Moeen Masood on Saturday claimed solving a Rs49.6m robbery case in only 24 hours.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines here, he said the police not only arrested the accused but also recovered the looted money from the robbers.

He said the robbery incident took place in Sadar Jaranwala police station area. Police received a call on 15 that driver Abdul Aziz had taken away Rs49.6 million in cash of MCB bank, along with cash van LES-8579 from Adda Awagat.

The police registered a case and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik formed six teams under supervision of the CIA officer, SHO Nishatabad, SHO Bachiana, SHO Khurrianwala, SHO City Jaranwala and SHO Sadar police stations. With the use of the latest technology, SHO Khurrianwala traced the location of cash van and arrested accused Abdul Aziz driver and his accomplice Hanif from the spot. Police also recovered Rs46.8 million in cash from the accused and sent them behind the bars for further investigation.

During initial interrogation, it was known that accused Abdul Aziz and Hanif were colleagues as they were earlier worked together for Faisal Bank then they had made a plan for robbery and acted on it on Friday.

The RPO announced commendation certificates and prizes for the police teams. CPO Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Operations M Afzal, SSP Investigation Captain (retd) M Ajmal, SP Jaranwala Irtiza Kamail and others were also present on the occasion.

NOTORIOUS DRUG PEDDLER HELD, DRUGS RECOVERED

Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over two kilogrammes of hashish from his possession. Talamba police on a tip-off raided against drug dealers and arrested a drug dealer namely Arshad alias Achi Dogar from Talamba city.

A case has been registered against the drug dealer and further interrogation is underway DPO Jalil Imran Ghalezai appreciated the efforts of SHO Shoban Khalid Goraya and his team. He said that anti-social and criminal elements will be brought to justice at any cost.

DPO FOR ARREST OF PROCLAIMED OFFENDERS

Following the directions issued by Punjab Home Department, the District Police Officer has directed the officials concerned to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders. According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur, Inspector General Police, Punjab, Faisal Shahkar and Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadique have issued directions for arrest of proclaimed offenders.

“Following the directives of the senior officials, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has urged the officials concerned to accelerate pace for action to arrest the proclaimed offenders,” he said.

“All available resources should be availed for arresting proclaimed offenders,” the DPO said. He emphasized the need to investigate all old cases besides taking action to bring the culprits to justice.