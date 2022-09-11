Sindh cabinet fixes wheat support price at Rs4,000 per 40kg

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon on Sunday said that the Sindh Cabinet has fixed a support price of wheat at Rs4,000 per.wheat for 2022-23.

The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, the chief secretary and concerned secretaries. Various ministers, advisors, and special assistants attended the meeting from the flood-affected areas through video link. The Minister Information, through press statements, shared the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting.

CM Advisor on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan said that the agricultural lands were submerged, and farmers needed a lot of effort to dewater them and prepare them for the next crop. He said that if the wheat is not grown to a certain proportion, the province may face a famine-like situation and suggested offering a good price to the growers as an incentive.