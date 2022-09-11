News Desk

Sindh cabinet fixes wheat support price at Rs4,000 per 40kg

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon on Sunday said that the Sindh Cabinet has fixed a support price of wheat at Rs4,000 per.wheat for 2022-23.

The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, the chief secretary and concerned secretaries. Various ministers, advisors, and special assistants attended the meeting from the flood-affected areas through video link. The Minister Information, through press statements, shared the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting.

CM Advisor on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan said that the agricultural lands were submerged, and farmers needed a lot of effort to dewater them and prepare them for the next crop. He said that if the wheat is not grown to a certain proportion, the province may face a famine-like situation and suggested offering a good price to the growers as an incentive.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

People will not respond to Imran’s call for creating chaos: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

PM thanks Turkish President for flood relief assistance

National

Mora allocates Rs45 million for scholarships to minority students

National

Sarwar spills plan to take part in active politics again

National

Indus River in high flood at Kotri, water drops at Guddu, Sukkur

Islamabad

Islamabad reports 67 dengue fever cases in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rainfalls may trigger landslides in northern areas, warns NFRCC

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit London on Sep 18

Karachi

Parts of southern Sindh likely to receive rain: PMD

Karachi

Zardari, Bilawal reaffirm strong, prosperous Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid

1 of 9,028

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More