Two more UAE planes bring relief goods for flood victims

Two more planes from United Arab Emirates (UAE) have landed at Jinnah International Airport, bringing relief goods for the flood victims in the country.

The Gulf nation has contributed most for the flood affectees and this was the 17th and 18th flights from the UAE Air Force to bring relief goods. The material was handed over in the presence of Adviser to CM Sindh on rehabilitation, and representatives from Corps V and NDMA.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation UAE, Ministry of Community Development UAE and Emirates Red Crescent in coordination with the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai have launched a volunteering initiative to collect donations for the flood affectees in Pakistan.

This volunteering initiative was launched today simultaneously at following locations across the UAE.

1. Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi.

2. Dubai Exhibition Center, Expo City Dubai.

3. Expo Center, Sharjah

Charge d’ Affaires, Mr. Imtiaz Feroz Gondal along with Dr. Hamdan Mussallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent and Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation participated in the launch of this campaign in Abu Dhabi.

More than 30,000 boxes were donated today. Each box consists of food and hygiene kits to support a family of 5 for a whole month.

Cd’A thanked the people and Government of the UAE for their continuous support in this difficult time. He also appreciated the work being done by the Emirates Red Crescent for the flood affectees in Pakistan.