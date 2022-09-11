Zamung Kor facility to be opened in DIK on Sept 15

DERA ISMAIL KHAN 0The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is going to extend ‘Zamung Kor’ project to the main southern city of Dera Ismail Khan where a centre would be opened to look after over 100 destitute children in the district.

“Yes, all formalities have been completed and we are going to formally introduce ‘Zamung Kor’ facility at Dera Ismail Khan district too on September 15,” Assistant Director of Zamung Kor project Rafiullah who heads the centre told APP.

He said initially 100 children would be registered with the facility, adding, over 40 entries had been made for registration so far. The children would be admitted in the centre after verification by a team of Social Welfare Department.

He said the facility centre being opened in Sanghar Sharif, a village some 5km away from main city on Chashma Road, was equipped with all necessary facilities to provide a home-like environment to street and needy children.

Rafiullah said the orphan children, street child, homeless children and children of disabled persons would be admitted at the facility. Moreover, the centre would also house those children who were addicted to drugs or smoking and they would be rehabilitated in a dignified manner, he added. “This initiative is unique because of its special education programme and psycho-social support,” he observed.

He said the Zamung Kor facility was also designed to explore the strength and talent of street children so that they could become an asset for the society.

A stipend of Rs 2,000 per month will be deposited in the account of each child and this amount will be handed over to the children at the time of relieving from the centre. This amount would be helpful for the children to start their own small businesses. However, he added, those children who intend to relieve the centre before the age of 18 year would not be entitled for that amount.