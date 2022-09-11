News Desk

Zardari, Bilawal reaffirm strong, prosperous Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in their messages on the 74th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

“Quaid-e-Azam laid the foundation of an independent state through political struggle. We are following the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam,” said Asif Ali Zardari, who is also the co-chairman of the PPP.

“1973 Constitution guarantees to unite and strengthen the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam. The instruction of 18th amendment to the Constitution has strengthened the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam,” he stated.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, said in his message that the nation in every hour of difficulty had to follow Quaid-e-Azam who stood firm in the face of every trouble. “Today, once again, the land of Pakistan is facing a challenge in the form of flood,” he added.

“A great achievement, like the establishment of Pakistan, is the result of the Quaid-e-Azam’s democratic struggle, unmatched political insight, strong willpower and integrity,” he pointed out.

“Quaid-e-Azam wanted social justice for everyone in the country. The best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam today is to stick to his principles of unity, faith and discipline,” he stressed.

“We should resolve today to continue the struggle to make Pakistan a state where democracy is strong. A state where supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament, respect for human rights and economic opportunities are available for all,” he pointed out.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Indus River in high flood at Kotri, water drops at Guddu, Sukkur

Islamabad

Islamabad reports 67 dengue fever cases in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rainfalls may trigger landslides in northern areas, warns NFRCC

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit London on Sep 18

Karachi

Parts of southern Sindh likely to receive rain: PMD

Islamabad

Flood affected power transmission system fully restored: Dastgir

National

Dengue outbreak out of control across Pakistan

Lahore

Govt trying for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Pervaiz Elahi

Islamabad

Two more UAE planes bring relief goods for flood victims

Islamabad

‘Imported’ govt pushed country towards political chaos: Asad Umar

1 of 9,104

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More