Zardari, Bilawal reaffirm strong, prosperous Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in their messages on the 74th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

“Quaid-e-Azam laid the foundation of an independent state through political struggle. We are following the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam,” said Asif Ali Zardari, who is also the co-chairman of the PPP.

“1973 Constitution guarantees to unite and strengthen the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam. The instruction of 18th amendment to the Constitution has strengthened the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam,” he stated.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, said in his message that the nation in every hour of difficulty had to follow Quaid-e-Azam who stood firm in the face of every trouble. “Today, once again, the land of Pakistan is facing a challenge in the form of flood,” he added.

“A great achievement, like the establishment of Pakistan, is the result of the Quaid-e-Azam’s democratic struggle, unmatched political insight, strong willpower and integrity,” he pointed out.

“Quaid-e-Azam wanted social justice for everyone in the country. The best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam today is to stick to his principles of unity, faith and discipline,” he stressed.

“We should resolve today to continue the struggle to make Pakistan a state where democracy is strong. A state where supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament, respect for human rights and economic opportunities are available for all,” he pointed out.