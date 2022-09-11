Zardari directs MNA, MPAs for completing de-watering work

NAWABSHAH – Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday directed Member National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Member Provincial Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar for dewatering of accumulated rainwater from all areas of the district while efforts should be taken for moving water in Indus river from Qazi Ahmed through Mekaro Dhoro.

According to a handout issued by district information office on Saturday, Asif Ali Zardari also directed for ensuring required machinery so that de-watering could be carried out smoothly, In compliance to directives by former president Asif Ali Zardari, MNA Syed Gulam Mustafa Shah along with MPA Ghulam Qadir Chadio and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad visited Mekaro Dhoro and started de-watering work after seeking required machinery which will be completed today by using lift machines. Later talking to media MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah disclosed that a meeting was held with Asif Ali Zardari following machinery was demanded to continue the process of de-watering through Mekaro Dhoro to release in river Indus. He said that Sindh government was making all out efforts to extend help to rain and flood affectees and they would be extended full relief.