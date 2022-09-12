Our Staff Reporter

148 new cases of dengue reported

LAHORE    –   About 148 new cases of dengue virus have been reported in Punjab on Saturday. According to health department sources, a total of 2181 cases of dengue virus have been reported so far during the current year while 4 people died of the virus and 470 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 61 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 56 in Lahore, 08 in Gujranwala, 03 in Multan, 02 in Okara, 02 in Muzaffargarh, 01 in Vehari, 02 in Faisalabad, 05 in Nankana Sahib, 01 in Hafizabad, 01 in Rahimyar Khan, 01 in Mianwali, 01 in Chiniot, 01 in Bhakkar, 01 in Rajanpur, 01 in Sargodha and 01 case of dengue were reported in Khushab during the last 24 hours. All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted. Anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) destroyed dengue larvae at 2420 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.

The Anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 401,605 indoor and 105,662 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

