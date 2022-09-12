2 students injured in hand grenade attack on seminary

DI KHAN – At least two students got injured as unknown miscreants attacked a religious seminary in the limits of Sadar police station with hand grenade, the police spokesman said on Sunday. The unknown miscreants hurled a hand grenade on a religious seminary ‘Darul Aftad Farooqia’ situated in Taj colony on Chashma road, leaving two students injured. The injured included Zahid son of Gulsa Khan Bhittani resident of Nawab locality and Abidullah son of Niaz Mehsud, resident of Lachra village. The hand grenade was hurled by unknown miscreants. An eyewitness told that the windowpanes of the seminary and nearby buildings shattered with the intensity of explosion.

The Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Sadar Hafiz Adnan and Station House Officer (SHO) Saleem Khan reached the seminary with contingents and besieged the adjacent area. The injured student were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Dera ,where they were stated in stable condition.