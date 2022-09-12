APP

3 more persons infected with coronavirus in RWP

Rawalpindi-Three more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,628.
As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the infected cases included 44,007 from Rawalpindi and 3,621 from other districts. Among the new cases, one each arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawal Town and Potohar Town. “Presently, 35 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district’s health facility,” the report added.
District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,503 samples were collected, out of which 1,500 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.21 per cent.

More Stories
Business

PIDE forecasts indigenous oil reserves to be exhausted by 2025

Business

Spices export decreases by 10pc

Business

FBR clarifies misleading information regarding currency declaration

Business

CPEC channelising economic diplomacy: PBF

Business

Pakistani traders to participate 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, China

Business

Global halal economy to swell to $5 trillion by 2030

Business

‘Women labour participation can increase economic output by an average of 35pc’

Lahore

Govt to provide solar tube wells to farmers in flood affected areas: CM Parvez

Business

China’s textile sector logs growth in first seven months

Business

BOP at frontline of flood relief activities

1 of 3,672

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More