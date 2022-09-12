6 gangs busted, 24 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD – The police have busted six dacoit gangs, arrested their 19 active members, recovered 24 motorcycles and other items from them during the last one week. This was stated by SSP Investigation Captain (retd) Muhammad Ajmal while addressing a press conference at Police Lines, here on Sunday. He said that on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, police teams in Madina division and Jaranwala division were constituted, which succeeded in busting these gangs. The police also recovered 14 mobile phones, four weapons, 64 kilograms of narcotics, Rs 5.8 million in cash and other items.

These gangsters were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, vehicle lifting and drug trafficking cases.