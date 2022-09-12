Our Staff Reporter

6 gangs busted, 24 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD   –   The police have busted six dacoit gangs, arrested their 19 active members, recovered 24 motorcycles and other items from them during the last one week.  This was stated by SSP Investigation Captain (retd) Muhammad Ajmal while addressing a press conference at Police Lines, here on Sunday.  He said that on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, police teams in Madina division and Jaranwala division were constituted, which succeeded in busting these gangs.  The police also recovered 14 mobile phones, four weapons, 64 kilograms of narcotics, Rs 5.8 million in cash and other items.

These gangsters were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, vehicle lifting and drug trafficking cases.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Effective strategy can avert future flooding, climate impacts

Islamabad

All resources being utilised to provide relief to flood victims: KP minister

Islamabad

Allotees of sectors F-14 and F-15 eying towards apex court 

Islamabad

IHC to conduct hearing of Gill’s petition seeking post-arrest bail on Wednesday

Islamabad

3 more persons infected with coronavirus in RWP

Islamabad

Islamabad reports 67 dengue fever cases in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rain brings respite from heat

Islamabad

Fawad lambasts ECP for deferring by-elections over floods’ excuse

Islamabad

FOSPAH orders PIMS instructor’s removal from service over harassing nurse

Lahore

Business community should raise Rs2b for flood victims: Miftah

1 of 10,185

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More