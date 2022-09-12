News Desk

7-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs

A pack of stray dogs mauled a seven-year-old boy to death at Sargana Road in Mailsi tehsil of Punjab’s Vehari district.

According to details, seven-year-old boy – identified as Tayyab – was playing outside his house when he was attacked by nearly 10 stray dogs.

The dogs dragged the child to the nearby field and mauled him to death. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived and shifted the body to the tehsil hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Earlier in August, a teenage girl died when a pet dog attacked and injured her in her house in Kahka village. They said that Rozina Bibi, 13, had come from Abbottabad to live with her maternal grandparents in Kahka.

The parents said she was sitting in the courtyard of the home when a pet dog of her maternal grandfather Abdul Majeed attacked and injured her critically.

As the dog had bitten her in the neck and other parts of body she bled profusely and did not survive despite shifting to a hospital.

