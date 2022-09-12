All resources being utilised to provide relief to flood victims: KP minister

Peshawar-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that all resources were being utilised to provide maximum relief to the flood victims as well as to restore the damaged infrastructure in the province especially in the worst-hit district of Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed these views during a ceremony organised for the distribution of relief items among the affectees at different relief camps in Kulachi.

On the occasion food packages were given to more than 1000 flood-affected families of Kulachi tehsil.

Ali Amin Gandapur, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mohammad Iqbal Khan Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Kulachi Ahad Yusuf were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that the KP government was sincerely engaged to carry out development works as well as working hard for welfare of the people in these backward and neglected districts so that deprivations of the people in these districts could be redressed on priority basis.

He acknowledged the fact that there has been a lot of damage in Dera Ismail Khan due to the recent floods and it is need of the hour that we all show solidarity with the affected people.

He said that all concerned departments are working round the clock to provide relief to the people without any delay.

Meanwhile, following the request of ex-federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, officials from the Norwegian Embassy also visited the flood-affected areas of Tehsil Kalachi, Tehsil Dera and Tehsil Parova. The Embassy of Norway is the first foreign mission whose high technical team visited the flood affected areas of Dera Ismail Khan district and assured full cooperation.