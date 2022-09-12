Allotees of sectors F-14 and F-15 eying towards apex court 

ISLAMABAD – Hundreds of allotees of sectors F-14 and F-15 are eying towards the Supreme Court to get their plots because the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority has failed to actively pursue its case in the apex court.

At present, multiple petitions filed by FGEHA and others against the Islamabad High Court’s judgment, which had scrapped the government’s revised policy on the allotment of plots in the capital on subsidized rates to top judges, lawyers and bureaucrats are pending before the apex court.

It is a general perception that the beneficiaries of this scheme are top bureaucrats and judges of the higher judiciary alone but the fact is that a large number of allottees are middle class government servants, who are suffering due to this litigation. For instance, a grade 20 retired female officer of the education department while talking to this scribe shared her misery and said, “I had deposited Rs 3 million to the FGEHA several years ago but still I am waiting for the plot.”

“We are living in very tough economic conditions but nobody is willing to listen to our hardships,” she said, requesting: “It is my humble request to the Supreme Court to either give a go ahead to the scheme or scrap it once for all.”

Another government officer while talking to this scribe informed that she had deposited her hard earned savings to FGEHA, which were meant for the weddings of her daughters.

Besides aforementioned domestic miseries being faced by genuine allotees due to the delay in the execution of said scheme, an ‘investor mafia’ is also in advantageous position, which purchases plots from such government employees on a throwaway price by arguing that the court case will linger on for a long period of time.

The said scheme was conceived in 2015, when CDA and the FGEHF agreed to initiate a housing scheme in Sector F-14 and F-15. Accordingly, the Housing and Works Secretary initiated a summary regarding acquisition of land for these sectors, which was approved by the prime minister.

Following the approval, two notifications under the relevant sections of the Land Acquisition Act were issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) commissioner on May 20, 2015 and December 4, 2015, which were declared void ab intio by the IHC in a case filed by the local land owners, whose land was acquired by the state for these sectors.

However, later the issue of acquisition of land in sectors F-14 and F-15 was also taken to the Supreme Court, which decided the matter on many points, including the point of acquisition for a housing scheme constituting a valid public purpose.

The FGEHA had conducted a balloting early in 2022 and allotted the plot numbers to its members falling under the Membership Drive Phase-II but unfortunately ignored some of the members listed in Membership Drive Phase-I.

Resultantly, the matter once again went into litigation before the IHC, which declared the allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats and government employees in the special sectors of the federal capital as “unconstitutional”—affecting six serving and several retired judges.

“The revised policy and the scheme pursuant thereto, intended to be launched in sectors F-12, G-12, F-14 and F-15, are in derogation of public interest and violative of the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the people at large. Thus they are illegal, unconstitutional, void and without jurisdiction,” read a judgment authored by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah on February 3 this year.

Now, the matter is pending before the apex court for the last seven months and three hearings have been conducted so far. The allottees while talking to The Nation requested an early and final decision in this case.

Director General FGEHA Tariq Rasheed was approached for his comments but he did not respond till filing of this story.