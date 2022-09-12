AU to organise first international symposium on Sept 20

ISLAMABAD- Air University, Islamabad, will organise the first international symposium on September 20, in which national and international renowned scientists, academicians and other important personalities will address.

According to the spokesperson of the university, the symposium titled “Quantum computing” will be held at 9am at the AU auditorium, Sector E-9, Islamabad. The Computer Science Department of the Air University has arranged the symposium while Vice Chancellor Air Marshal (Retd) Javed Ahmed (Hilal Imtiaz Military) is patronising it. Prominent scientist and educationist Pervaiz Hodbhai, eminent educationist Dr Ayesha Khaliq, Professor of Luxembourg University Dr Junaidur Rehman and Professor from South Korea Dr Anand Payol and others will address the symposium.

Officials of the Ministry of Defence, PAF, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan Software Export Board, Deans of various major universities of the country and heads and teachers of various departments will also participate in the ceremony. The preparations for the symposium have been finalised and all the arrangements have been completed in this regard.

According to the spokesperson, invitations have also been sent to important personalities to participate in the symposium.